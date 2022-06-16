2 men shot in Back of the Yards, 1 fatally: police

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were outside about 7:20 p.m. at 54th and Winchester when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Mario Clemons, 48, was shot in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said

The other man, 36, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram