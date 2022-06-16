ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 men shot in Back of the Yards, 1 fatally: police

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were outside about 7:20 p.m. at 54th and Winchester when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Mario Clemons, 48, was shot in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said

The other man, 36, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

