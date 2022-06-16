ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas, scuffling along just a few years ago, now back-to-back Directors’ Cup champ

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Now it’s official. Texas has won back-to-back Learfield Directors’ Cup titles, signifying the most successful college athletic program in America.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics formalized what has been mathematically known since Saturday.

The UT program was scuffing along — at least by its own standards — toward the end of the 2010s. The Horns won only one national title in men’s swimming and diving each year in the 2014-15 to 2017-18 athletic years.

Texas snapped Stanford’s 25-year hold on the award last season. Now the Longhorns and Cardinal are the only two programs that have ever won it in back-to-back fashion.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup awards points based on a maximum of 19 sports, four of which must be baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Points are awarded based on how a school finishes in each NCAA championship.

More: Texas baseball goes to the College World Series: Complete coverage of Longhorns in Omaha

Though the athletic year is not complete, Stanford does not have enough points to catch Texas in the final standings.

Currently, Texas has 1,376.50 points before baseball’s final points are tallied, according to NACDA. Stanford is second with 1,279.25 points and Michigan is third with 1,195.25.

Texas had an unbelievable spring semester, winning four NCAA national titles. The UT men’s indoor track and field team started it off, and then the Horns won in women’s tennis, rowing and men’s golf. UT tied its 1985-86 performance for the most national titles in a single school year.

Along the way during the 2021-22 athletic year, Texas had a school record six national runner-up finishes. The Horns had success in women’s indoor track and field, women’s swimming and diving, men’s swimming and diving, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

Altogether, UT’s 10 top-two finishes this school year smash the previous mark of five set during the 1988-89 school year.

