Hopkinton High School graduate Keegan Bradley finished in a tie for seventh place at the U.S. Open golf tournament held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline. Bradley, who grew up in Vermont and moved to Hopkinton for his senior year of high school, was two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round. He finished with 1-over-par 71 in the final round. He ended the tournament at 1-under-par, five strokes back of winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO