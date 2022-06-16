ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This weekend in Philly: Juneteenth parade returns; last call for the Flower Show

By Sara Smith
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: Juneteenth celebrations are back. The official Philadelphia Juneteenth parade and festival will take over West Philly, while Wawa Welcome America kicks off with a Juneteenth block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. In New Jersey, the Cherry Hill African American Civic Association has its second annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Croft Farm. LGBTQ Pride Month events continue with some adult fun, and you still have time to check out the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Philadelphia Flower Show

EVENT: Philadelphia Flower Show
DATE/TIME: Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE: FDR Park, Pattison Avenue and South Broad Street, South Philadelphia
DETAILS: The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show , the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event, is running through the weekend at FDR Park. This year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” promotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle.
PRICE: Date-specific tickets: $45 for adults, $30 for young friends (ages 18 – 29), $20 for children (5 – 17); children 4 and under are free ( More pricing information .)

It’s Not Personal, It’s Drag

EVENT: It’s Not Personal, It’s Drag
DATE/TIME: Thursday – Saturday 8 p.m.
WHERE: Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., Hammonton, N.J.
DETAILS: Eagle Theatre celebrates Pride Month with It’s Not Personal, It’s Drag ! Guests will be entertained by a star-studded cast of local drag performers hosted and produced by Meg Cutting. The show features lip syncing legends, dancing divas, themed cocktails and electric performances.
PRICE: Tickets start at $17
Mature content: guests must be 18+ to attend and must be 21+ to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

Kidchella 2022

DATE/TIME: Friday 4 - 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, West Philadelphia
DETAILS: Smith’s Kidchella Music Festival returns after a pandemic break with six nationally acclaimed children’s music artists and other festivities on the 6.5-acre playground. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy this unique live music experience. Schedule for the family-friendly event includes pre-show youth arts zone from 4 to 6 p.m. with art stations, food trucks, giveaways, pre-show performances, and fun on the playground. The main concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. features a diverse range of musical genres by interactive bands Troupe Da Da + Ms. Niki.
PRICE: Tickets are $12 for non-members, $6 for members and access card holders. BYO chairs and blankets.

Free Yoga at Eastern State Penitentiary

EVENT: Free Yoga at Eastern State Penitentiary
DATE/TIME: Fridays in June, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount
DETAILS: Every Friday in the month of June at 7 p.m. inside Eastern State Penitentiary, free yoga with Dr. Clark is sponsored by Yoga4Philly.org . Participants must sign up in advance .
PRICE: Free, but registration is required

Food Truck Frenzy

DATE/TIME: Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media
DETAILS: Linvilla Orchards is packing the grounds with food trucks, live music and an orchard of fun for a food-tastic day! Enjoy the musical stylings of the Bill Currier Duo at 10:30 a.m., then dance the afternoon away to The Ultimates, who will be taking the stage at 1:30 p.m. A full list of participating food trucks can be found here .
PRICE: Pay as you go

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival

EVENT: Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival
DATE/TIME: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: 52nd Street and Malcolm X Park, West Philadelphia
DETAILS: After a pandemic hiatus, Philadelphia’s official Juneteenth parade and festival is returning to West Philadelphia. The parade, featuring dance and youth groups, schools, floats, bands, local officials and more, kicks off at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue at 10 a.m. Find food, local vendors, music, art and more at the festival at Malcolm X Park. COVID-19 testing and vaccines will also be available. The children’s village is located behind the Global Leadership Academy, where families will find carnival rides, games, face painting, photo booths and more.
PRICE: Free to attend

CHAACA 2nd Annual Parade and Festival

EVENT: CHAACA 2nd Annual Parade and Festival
DATE/TIME: Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Croft Farm, 100 Bortons Mill Road (off Brace Road), Cherry Hill, New Jersey
DETAILS: The Cherry Hill African American Civic Association, in conjunction with Cherry Hill Township and Cherry Hill Police Department, is holding its second annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Croft Farm in Cherry Hill. Start the day with a soulful yoga session at 8:30 a.m. before the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with Grand Marshall Commissioner Johnathan L. Young, Sr. of Camden County Board of Commissioners. Performers, vendors, face-painting, music, a petting zoo, pony rides, a beer garden and more will open immediately after the parade for visitors of all ages.
PRICE: Free to attend

WWA Juneteenth Block Party at AAMP

EVENT: WWA Juneteenth Block Party at AAMP
DATE/TIME: Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Center City
DETAILS: Celebrate the history, culture, and legacy of Juneteenth with the African American Museum in Philadelphia at its Juneteenth Block Party : Celebrating the Legacy of Emancipation. Kicking off Wawa Welcome America , AAMP is hosting a daylong, family-friendly outdoor festival that features a rich lineup of the region’s best and brightest creative luminaries. Guests will enjoy live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners, and food trucks, and hands-on activities including art-making, line dancing, and more. Courtesy of Wawa, AAMP will also offer free admission to the museum with online registration.
PRICE: Free

Doylestown Pride Festival Block Party

EVENT: Doylestown Pride Festival Block Party
DATE/TIME: Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: East State Street between Pine and Main streets, Doylestown
DETAILS: Doylestown welcomes the return of its Pride Festival Block Party. With the goal of celebrating diverse sexual orientations and gender identities in the Doylestown community, a collection of local organizations and businesses came together to create this local tradition. Enjoy Drag Queen Storytime and performances, as well as music by School of Rock musicians and DJ Gavin. Local vendors will also be on hand with food and goods. Find a full schedule of events and vendors here .
PRICE: Free entry, Pay as you go

Three Sisters Shipwreck with Kayaking

EVENT: Three Sisters Shipwreck with Kayaking
DATE/TIME: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
WHERE: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., Penn's Landing
DETAILS: Water lovers wanted for a kayaking excursion: This expedition starts with time in the protected area of the Penn’s Landing Marina for kayaking practice, lessons, and guidance from experienced kayaking guides. Once confident with the basics, head out on an easy 3-mile, guided expedition on the Delaware River to check out what remains of the Three Sisters Shipwreck. Must be at least 18 years of age to participate.
PRICE: $65 Purchase in advance

Parks on Tap Pride Day and Parks on Tap Celebrates Juneteenth

EVENT: Parks on Tap Pride Day and Juneteenth
DATE/TIME:
Pride: Saturday 12 - 6 p.m.
Juneteenth: Sunday 12 - 11 p.m. and Monday 5 - 10 p.m.
WHERE: 640 Waterworks Dr., Fairmount
DETAILS: Pride Day at Parks on Tap is scheduled to return Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy a lively day of music, cocktails and camaraderie benefiting LGBTQ nonprofit organizations William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly & Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center and GALAEI.
On Sunday, FCM Hospitality will donate 100% of sales on Juneteenth to racial justice nonprofits.
Parks on Tap at Waterworks will also offer special hours on Monday from 5 – 10 p.m., in honor of the official city holiday of Juneteenth.
PRICE: Pay as you go; guests must sign in ahead of time

Rockin’ the River

EVENT: Rockin’ the River
DATE/TIME: Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Battleship New Jersey
DETAILS: Come aboard the Battleship New Jersey for a day of music, featuring Arsenal, The Coconutz Band and Reunion.
PRICE: Tickets are $25. Ship tours are an additional $25.

Juneteenth Celebration to Benefit Freedom Theater Restoration and Derek Dorsey at The Oval XP

EVENT: Juneteenth Celebration to Benefit Freedom Theater Restoration and Derek Dorsey at The Oval XP
DATE/TIME:
Juneteenth Celebration: Sunday 5 p.m.
The Oval XP will be open Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 21
WHERE: Eakins Oval
DETAILS: The Oval XP opens this weekend with the Juneteenth celebration. Benefitting Freedom Theater restoration and Derek Dorsey, the celebration features music from Dice Raw, DJ Hoove, Kim Da Poet, Niambi Mchel, Vern, Kito Star and more. Find a full list of performers for the weekend and summer here .
PRICE: Free

