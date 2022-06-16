SNIDER: Commanders exit offseason with high hopes

Are the Washington Commanders better entering this season?

As the team breaks until training camp, offseason acquisitions and camps offer some hope last season’s 7-10 can be reversed to 10-7 and maybe a playoff spot. But, improvement comes down to a few spots.

Quarterback is always the core. Washington has cycled through eight passers over the last three years thanks to injuries. Newcomer Carson Wentz showed the deep arm missing last season and growing chemistry with receivers. He’s not perfect, but is a step up over predecessors. If Wentz can approach his 27 touchdowns last season in Indianapolis, he’s a significant upgrade. If not, the team will flounder.

“There are some things that Carson does that not a lot of other quarterbacks can do,” coach Ron Rivera said, “with his arm strength and his ability to throw the ball specifically vertically. So, yeah, do I expect us to step forward? I do. I expect us to be able to really expand on what we’ve done in the past.”

Receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson must produce. Oh, Terry McLaurin is still the team’s best player regardless of whether he signs a contract extension, but teams double him to limit impact. Samuel needs to stay healthy and Dotson prove his first-round worth. Given the team probably won’t have tight end Logan Thomas healthy by season’s start, the Commanders need rookie Cole Turner to produce quickly.

Indeed, the Commanders draft looks five deep for helping this season. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, safety Percy Butler and running back Brian Robinson along with Dotson and Turner should all see significant snaps.

Defensively, can Cole Holcomb hold down middle linebacker? The Commanders defense seem thinnest in the middle.

End Chase Young probably starts training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. At some point, Washington needs Young to be the 2020 rookie phenom. Same goes for fellow end Montez Sweat. Otherwise, the defense crumbles.

“Once we get Chase back on the field,” Rivera said, “it is understanding how to use his skillset, not just the raw power that he has, or the athleticism. For Montez, it's the same thing. But I think if you haven't noticed, he brings a little bit of energy. You hear his voice out there and you hear how it ramps things up.”

Washington also needs a returner after letting DeAndre Carter depart for a minimum deal. Maybe Dotson takes over, but losing Carter seemed a bad move.

Offensively, Washington is better at quarterback, receiver and running back than a year ago, but worse at tight end and offensive line given injuries. Defensively, the line is suspect until Sweat and Young produce. Linebacker is questionable while the secondary is mostly unchanged. Special teams seem even.

Overall, Rivera’s third season needs to become a winning one. Two years of talk have produced twin seven-win seasons. This year offers an easier schedule and fewer top opposing passers. There’s no reason why Washington can’t post a winning record aside massive injuries.

It’s another watershed season for Washington. Either it brings a big move forward or another rebuild may begin.

“Whether it's taking the next step forward, growing and developing, I think that's a huge step,” Rivera said. “I think finding players at the positions that we’re looking at, that's another huge step. That's a win. Playing hard, playing physical, playing fast, playing smart is a win. And then winning games. That's really ultimately how we’re judge.”