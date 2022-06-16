ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

SNIDER: Commanders exit offseason with high hopes

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1uDV_0gCjuC9u00

Are the Washington Commanders better entering this season?

As the team breaks until training camp, offseason acquisitions and camps offer some hope last season’s 7-10 can be reversed to 10-7 and maybe a playoff spot. But, improvement comes down to a few spots.

Quarterback is always the core. Washington has cycled through eight passers over the last three years thanks to injuries. Newcomer Carson Wentz showed the deep arm missing last season and growing chemistry with receivers. He’s not perfect, but is a step up over predecessors. If Wentz can approach his 27 touchdowns last season in Indianapolis, he’s a significant upgrade. If not, the team will flounder.

“There are some things that Carson does that not a lot of other quarterbacks can do,” coach Ron Rivera said, “with his arm strength and his ability to throw the ball specifically vertically. So, yeah, do I expect us to step forward? I do. I expect us to be able to really expand on what we’ve done in the past.”

Receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson must produce. Oh, Terry McLaurin is still the team’s best player regardless of whether he signs a contract extension, but teams double him to limit impact. Samuel needs to stay healthy and Dotson prove his first-round worth. Given the team probably won’t have tight end Logan Thomas healthy by season’s start, the Commanders need rookie Cole Turner to produce quickly.

Indeed, the Commanders draft looks five deep for helping this season. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, safety Percy Butler and running back Brian Robinson along with Dotson and Turner should all see significant snaps.

Defensively, can Cole Holcomb hold down middle linebacker? The Commanders defense seem thinnest in the middle.

End Chase Young probably starts training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. At some point, Washington needs Young to be the 2020 rookie phenom. Same goes for fellow end Montez Sweat. Otherwise, the defense crumbles.

“Once we get Chase back on the field,” Rivera said, “it is understanding how to use his skillset, not just the raw power that he has, or the athleticism. For Montez, it's the same thing. But I think if you haven't noticed, he brings a little bit of energy. You hear his voice out there and you hear how it ramps things up.”

Washington also needs a returner after letting DeAndre Carter depart for a minimum deal. Maybe Dotson takes over, but losing Carter seemed a bad move.

Offensively, Washington is better at quarterback, receiver and running back than a year ago, but worse at tight end and offensive line given injuries. Defensively, the line is suspect until Sweat and Young produce. Linebacker is questionable while the secondary is mostly unchanged. Special teams seem even.

Overall, Rivera’s third season needs to become a winning one. Two years of talk have produced twin seven-win seasons. This year offers an easier schedule and fewer top opposing passers. There’s no reason why Washington can’t post a winning record aside massive injuries.

It’s another watershed season for Washington. Either it brings a big move forward or another rebuild may begin.

“Whether it's taking the next step forward, growing and developing, I think that's a huge step,” Rivera said. “I think finding players at the positions that we’re looking at, that's another huge step. That's a win. Playing hard, playing physical, playing fast, playing smart is a win. And then winning games. That's really ultimately how we’re judge.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

RGIII Excited For Washington: NFL World Reacts

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is bullish about the Commanders' offensive potential this coming season. RGIII took to Twitter on Monday, saying that Washington has its most dynamic offense in the last 10 years. "This is the most dynamic @Commanders offense in the last DECADE," Griffin wrote. "Solid O-Line....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

76ers target Bradley Beal has chosen his next team, but won’t say who

One of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rumored primary targets this offseason has supposedly decided which team he will play for next. Current Washington Wizard Bradley Beal sat down for an interview with The Athletic and discussed his NBA future while hosting the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project. Bradley Beal — a rumored target of the Sixers — told Josh Robbins of The Athletic that he knows who his next team is; he’s just not ready to tell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Wizards reportedly exploring trades with Thunder, Spurs and Pacers

The Washington Wizards are aiming high as they hunt for a long-term answer at the point guard position. The Wizards have checked in on the availability of Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, according to veteran Wizards reporter Quinton Mayo. Star guard Bradley Beal would reportedly welcome any of the three if the Wizards would be able to pull off a trade.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners offer one of Washington D.C.'s best players in defensive end Dylan Stewart

Much has been made about the Oklahoma Sooners being more active in the southeastern part of the country and with good reason. There’s a lot of talent in the southeast. However, it may surprise some that the uptick in offers to athletes in the Mid-Atlantic region has also gone up. It makes sense for this team considering defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has had success that same region, landing Bryan Bresee, the number one overall player in the class of 2020 while still at Clemson.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#High Hopes#American Football
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
698
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy