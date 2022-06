There will be no Main Street Corridor Project work on Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday. For the rest of the week (Tuesday through Friday) an eastbound detour will be in place at the intersection of Route 135 and Route 85. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured up Grove Street, across Maple Street and down Hayden Rowe Street to get back to Main Street at the Town Common. Access to Walcott Street via Main Street will not be available on Tuesday.

1 DAY AGO