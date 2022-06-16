ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Wheat Harvest is Underway for Local Farmers

By Charles Choate
Cover picture for the articleWheat harvest is now underway for local farmers. Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said wheat maturity, coupled...

Marshall County Daily

Stevenson brothers win at Fort Campbell skeet shoot

The Stevenson brothers, Barry and Jody of Calvert City, won several events at the Fort Campbell skeet shoot held on the base last weekend. Jody won the doubles event with a 96/100 and also won the 28g event with a 99/100. He was runner up in both the 12g and 410 and won the High Overall event with a 389/400. Barry came in 3rd in the High Overall event with a 385/400. Keith Brummitt of Benton was runner up in the 28g event with a 97/100.

