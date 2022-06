DERBY — Tension over bureaucratic procedure within Derby city government came to a boil during the Board of Aldermen and Alderwomen’s last meeting. The Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen is the city’s legislative body. It has nine members, three each for Derby’s three wards. There are six Democrats, two Republicans and one unaffiliated member (who was elected on the Republican line). The mayor is Republican.

DERBY, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO