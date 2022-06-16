ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Homegrown Designer Debuts New Line

By Olivia Charis
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCQua_0gCjtZFa00
Olivia Charis Photos Security guard Eskarie Tellez, Del Vaani's friend, wearing one of the latest designs at Wednesday evening's fashion show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqTsf_0gCjtZFa00
Jozif Del Vaani and Paola Salvador with one of their designs.

A budding New Haven fashion designer named Del Vaani brought his latest avant-garde line to a crowd gathered in Westville Wednesday night.

Del Vanni — aka Jozif Del Vaani, who’s 23 — gave 70 friends and family a taste of his latest designs at a fashion show held at the Kehler Liddell Gallery.

The evening began with music as fans sat waiting for the show to begin. After a few minutes, the music tempo changed, and Del Vaani’s models began strutting down the runway.

Del Vaani designs and produces hoodies, tees, sweaters, hats, bags, and custom sneakers. His latest drop also included two dress designs.

The models in Del Vaani’s show included fans from instagram and friends chosen through a social media casting call.

Del Vaani has been developing his brand since 2015. He works alongside his girlfriend of six years, Paola Salvador. Salvador hand-sews their designs, while Del Vaani oversees marketing and design with the help of their graphic designer, @Artofwave5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeItd_0gCjtZFa00
Wednesday evening's show.

Del Vaani has been making clothes since he was in eighth grade, but said he only began taking his business seriously in 2015, when he started his brand. He was inspired to make his own designs because he was tired of seeing everyone wearing the same clothing.

“I’d go to the mall and I couldn’t find an outfit,” he recalled. ​“I just wanted to make things catered to what I like.”

“Connecticut doesn’t really have a lot of unique clothing,” noted Del Vaani, who gains inspiration from designers and celebrities like Rick Owens, Balenciaga and Kayne West. ​“Everybody kind of sticks to…the same type of rhythm”, said Del Vaani.

He said he seeks to bring different ​“walks of life” to New Haven through his clothes, from skiing-themed pieces to his hoodie and shorts combo inspired by California street style.

The fashion designer noted that it has been challenging making a name for himself: ​“Especially being from New Haven. It’s really hard to gain so much support. Everybody’s kind of iffy about supporting certain things.” But ​“everybody kind of comes together for this, and it just feels amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAU22_0gCjtZFa00

Del Vaani’s latest launch stayed true to his pursuit of stepping outside of the box and bringing people something new. The season’s logo is marked by a skateboarding alien, who Del Vaani said is supposed to ​“give people a sense of being out of this world”.

“I want to put on for this small city. Ain’t really nobody from Connecticut that’s putting on for Connecticut,” he said.

Business partner Salvador said that she can finish several pieces if she works for half a week straight. ​“I just enjoy the process,” she said.

Currently, Del Vaani is sold online and at Del Vaani’s cousin’s storefront Think Broke Look Rich at 368 Lombard St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVRE8_0gCjtZFa00

Family and friends who watched the evening’s show were moved by Del Vaani’s drive for his work.

“It takes a lot of passion,” said family friend Esmeralda Maldonado. ​“He came a long way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zyHY_0gCjtZFa00
Del Vaani hoodie at the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoTQR_0gCjtZFa00
One of Del Vaani's custom shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3glm_0gCjtZFa00
Salvador speaks with family and friends after the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ3Ex_0gCjtZFa00
Family and friends gathered outside the gallery before the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj4ur_0gCjtZFa00
Attendees at Wednesday evening's show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRa3v_0gCjtZFa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5hC4_0gCjtZFa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

A&I Puts Fashion Forward

Yale Repertory Theatre was the setting on a chillier than typical Saturday in June for a cool combination of events presented by the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, both featuring local designer and cool cat himself, Neville Wisdom. The first event was a screening of the film The Wisdom...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cafe Nine Witnesses Reinskarnation

Chris Depot, singer and trombonist for TJ and the Campers, eyed the large crowd assembled at Cafe Nine on Saturday night. ​“Hello, Connecticut!” he said. ​“Is everyone ready for an evening of ska?” Over a three-band bill full of driving rhythms and sweaty dancing, the answer was a resounding yes, as New Haven showed that its roots in third-wave ska continue to bear fruit.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

From Oxtail To Vegan Crab Cakes, Hamden Food Truck Fest Caters to All

Seven thousand people gathered at Hamden Town Center Park for the annual Hamden Food Truck Festival, with 24 food trucks and tents set up to feed them. People milled about between the trucks at Friday evening’s event. It was a clear, warm night and many Hamden residents brought blankets and beach chairs to come together and listen to music performed by the rock n’ roll band Not Sorry and DJ Rachel.
HAMDEN, CT
thisis50.com

How Young J $tacks Overcame Struggle To Build A Career In Music

Growing up in a Hispanic American family in Hartford, Connecticut, rising hip hop artist Young J $tacks was faced with the hardships of watching his single mother struggle to raise her two sons on her own. Faced with a choice to survive, Young J $tacks dropped out of school at...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
New Haven Independent

Juneteenth’s Breakout Year Revs Up City

With art, dance, food, music, books, even a group bike ride, New Haven marked Juneteenth for more than three days running, with a celebratory and fighting spirit. New Haven has celebrated Juneteenth before — but perhaps never as fully as this weekend. (And click here for a story about how the NHFD has embraced the holiday as a department for the first time.) That marked a national trend, as this is the first year Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and only the first or second time some New Haveners celebrated it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Queer Pride Reigns At Hamden Fest

It was all sunshine and rainbows on Saturday, as hundreds of folks filled Hamden’s Town Park Center with queer joy and loving community in celebration of the town’s largest-ever Pride festival. Emma Brunson waved a rainbow ribbon as she posed for a photo with her moms, Madeleine and...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Annual Rose Garden Festival Held in New Britain

From strawberries to roses - the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department held its ninth annual rose garden festival Saturday night. The festival took place at Walnut Hill Park. The beautiful blooms were on display as people enjoyed drinks, food trucks and live music. "It really is a hidden gem...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayne West
Person
Rick Owens
Scribe

203 spring st 1

Lots of space, large windows for lots of natural light. Near Yale, bus line, union train station , and tweed airport. Large two bedroom apartment family owned home. Newly renovated with maintenance service. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-spring-st-new-haven-ct-unit-1/903265. Property Id 903265. No Pets Allowed. Location. 203 spring st 1, New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut. It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau. The company was called Groovy USA. Its website has been deactivated. The company...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Communities Across Connecticut Celebrate Juneteenth

With music, art and community, people across Connecticut celebrated Juneteenth at various events across the state. In Bloomfield, a parade and concert on Saturday kicked off a weekend-long celebration. "It's wonderful that people are coming out. Not just to celebrate, but to remember the struggle,” said Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, a Bloomfield...
newhavenarts.org

On Juneteenth, A Newhallville Champion Receives Her Due

Kim Harris. "There are moments in your life that humbly take your breath away and touch the depths of your soul. For me this is one of those moments." Lucy Gellman Photos. A lifelong champion of New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood has been recognized yet again for her work building up the community around her. She’s taking the honor as a chance to keep growing her footprint with some of the neighborhood’s youngest residents.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#New Line
New Haven Independent

$194K Seed Planted In Dixwell Food Desert

It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Rich History Revealed In Canal Walking Tour

Aaron Goode pointed down to the 19th century trap rock retaining walls that still line the Farmington Canal Trail in Dixwell, and then up to the 21st century Yale-dorm-topping carved relief panels that pay homage to the enduring transportation corridor’s founding engineers. “History is everywhere in New Haven,” he...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Lake Compounce participates in the world’s largest roller coaster ride

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride. Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon. At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride. Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders...
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy