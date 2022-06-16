Do you recognize them? Pittsburgh police looking for burglary suspects

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — State police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that someone fired a gun inside an apartment complex along Poplar Alley in East Pittsburgh. Police said it was the result of a medical episode. Police said the person left the apartment complex — and took off in...
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Monongahela City Police say a man repeatedly resisted arrest by using his head. 35-year-old Shawn Greenough was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges after a 911 call for a domestic violence situation. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a Monongahela apartment, where a woman...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted officers of the Windber Borough Police Department. On Friday, June 17, around 9 p.m., Windber Borough police were sent to the parking lot of the Community Building on Graham Avenue for a report of a fight involving seven to eight […]
A Vandergrift man faces more than 30 charges, including 15 felonies, after investigators accused him of running a check-cashing scheme in Allegheny Township, Vandergrift and New Kensington. Robert Freeman III, 18, of the 200 block of Linden Street faces four counts each of felony forgery, access device counterfeiting and criminal...
(Greene Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a hit and run accident on route 30 Lincoln Highway in Greene Township Beaver County last Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating...
PITTSBURGH — It’s a cleanup process Monday morning as Love Pittsburgh business owners walk into their store to find shattered glass. The very top of the store window shows a crack with a hole from a bullet. “People are less likely to bring their kids around here, like,...
(File Photo of Aliquippa who clarified exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon in Aliquippa) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio Program/News Director. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane clarified on Monday morning after further investigation by Sandy Giordano about reports of a car chase that occurred on Saturday Afternoon. Chief Lane told Giordano that there was pursuit that took place after a traffic stop for an unauthorized vehicle. The incident occurred around 4 PM when the unnamed driver led police to a pursuit through Aliquippa, Hopewell ,and Monaca . The pursuit was called off in Ambridge due to erratic driving by the suspect that would be putting the residents in danger, according to Chief Lane.
Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. A 61-year-old Oil City man was charged with harassment after he allegedly placed yellow Post-it notes on a 53-year-old Seneca woman’s vehicle on three occasions. The incidents occurred over a month-long period beginning in May, according to police. An investigation was...
APOLLO, Pa. — Police arrested a man they say cut a woman with a knife and choked her with an object. The Kiski Township Police Department said they responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Florida Avenue in Apollo. Officers arrived at around 8:38...
A 19-year-old Braddock man was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting on the 500 block of 4th Street in Braddock at 1:35 p.m. First responders then found Marvin Matthews deceased inside a residence. William Shelton, 19, of Braddock, has been charged with criminal...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was an active scene in Fayette County after a car hit a bear.This happened on National Pike in the westbound lanes at Lick Hollow Park in South Union Township.Not many details were immediately available, but no injuries have been reported.
BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of 4th Street at around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. After getting to the scene, officers...
In the five years since Daishawn Stikkel and Nathan Childs were released from Westmoreland County Prison, their lives have significantly changed. Both men were charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting in March 2016 in Greensburg and had been behind bars for about five months before they posted $100,000 bonds in early 2017.
We have new information on the Saturday morning house fire that sent several people to the hospital. The fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street in Erie. According to Erie Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart, the condition of the three-year-old boy that was life-flighted to a hospital in Pittsburgh […]
BALDWIN, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a home in Baldwin on the report of a fire. The fire broke out at a townhouse in the 2500 block of Michael Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with Jim Barbour, the fire chief of Option Independent...
WILKINSBURG — A Wilkinsburg man is behind bars after he was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The man is accused of committing burglaries at a condo complex in Bethel Park. Police say they were able to connect the man to the crimes with the help of a jitney driver...
PITTSBURGH — SWAT responded to a barricaded woman in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers and SWAT reported to a home in the 90 block of Sylvania Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday. Police said the female was involved in a custody dispute and was barricaded.
Comments / 0