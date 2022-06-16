ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photo contest winner, June 15 edition

By Hopkinton Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopkinton Independent presents “A Slice of Hopkinton” photo contest, sponsored by Bill’s Pizzeria. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of people, places or things in Hopkinton. The Independent staff will select one winner for...

Local sculptor Alfano opens exhibit at Boston Harborwalk

Hopkinton artist Michael Alfano’s new multi-piece exhibit, titled “Of Many Minds,” has been installed along the Boston Harborwalk, starting at the USS Constitution Museum at the Charlestown Navy Yard. An opening cerebration is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) at Shipyard Park. From 5-6 p.m. there will be...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Monday, June 20

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. On Sunday afternoon, a vibrant crowd of about 250 people of all ages gathered behind...
HOPKINTON, MA
HHS Sports Roundup: Track stars Golembiewski, Perryman shine at Nike Nationals

Hopkinton High School junior Sean Gołembiewski finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and earned All-America honors on Sunday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, which were held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Golembiewski clocked a time of 14.35 seconds. At the same event, Russell Perryman finished eighth...
HOPKINTON, MA
HHS grad Bradley ties for 7th at U.S. Open golf tourney

Hopkinton High School graduate Keegan Bradley finished in a tie for seventh place at the U.S. Open golf tournament held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline. Bradley, who grew up in Vermont and moved to Hopkinton for his senior year of high school, was two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round. He finished with 1-over-par 71 in the final round. He ended the tournament at 1-under-par, five strokes back of winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
HOPKINTON, MA
Business Profile: Guaranteed Rate devoted to clients, community

Bryan Brown, branch manager at Guaranteed Rate, is all about the big picture. Day to day, he and his team at Guaranteed Rate are committed to finding mortgage solutions for their clients, but Brown also is focused on what his work will mean decades from now. “I’m very passionate about...
HOPKINTON, MA
Webster’s East Main Street Plaza closed due to active criminal investigation

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plaza in Webster is closed Friday morning as police conduct an active, ongoing criminal investigation, Webster Police announced on Facebook. The East Main Street Plaza is closed to the public, including businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent a Center. Burger King remains open.
WEBSTER, MA
Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Bishop to issue formal decision Thursday on prohibiting Nativity School from identifying as Catholic for flying Pride, Black Lives Matter flags

UPDATE: Worcester Bishop determines that Nativity School can’t identify as a Catholic school after flying Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. After months of calling for Nativity School of Worcester to remove Pride and Black Lives Matter flags flying on its grounds, Bishop Robert McManus is issuing a formal decree Thursday announcing whether or not the school can identify itself as Catholic.
WORCESTER, MA
Mom Who Lost Son Vows To Overturn Illegal Immigrant License Law

An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Individual in Connection to a Residential Breaking and Entering

Boston Police are attempting to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to a recent residential Breaking and Entering that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM at 14 Cawfield Street in Dorchester. The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male with a full beard, wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and camouflage pants.
BOSTON, MA
Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH

