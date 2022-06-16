ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

What you need to know about the raising interest rate

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSFRC_0gCjt9dB00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Federal Reserve is stepping up its effort to stop inflation by increasing the interest rate by 0.75%, the biggest spike in almost 30 years.

A high-interest rate will make it more expensive to borrow. People will see higher interest cost for mortgages, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, student debt, and car loans. Should you be worried?

Kevin Hagler with Southwest Funding said the main factors to surviving are affordability and sustainability.

Where people in Alabama are moving to most

“We’re going to have to reestablish our budget because food is more expensive, gas is more expensive, so it’s going to have a negative impact on affordability,” Hagler said. “Demand is still strong, and there are still people who want to own property.”

Hagler said if you have properly budgeted and saved, now is a good time to buy a home.

“There’s always going to be ups and downs in the market,” Hagler said. “History always repeats itself, so who’s to say the home price, the home value may not fall 10% three years from now that’s true, but that does nothing for you today.”

The White House says it has confidence in the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

Inflation is above 8% year over year, and the fed’s target is 2%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: What is a labor union, and what could unions mean for Alabama?

Over the past year, unionization has been a hot topic in Alabama. An Amazon facility in Bessemer has twice voted on the issue of unionization, with workers choosing not to form a union both times. Recently, workers at a Starbucks in Birmingham voted to organize, becoming the first Starbucks in Alabama with unionized labor.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
AL.com

UMWA pledges full support for 15-month Alabama miners’ strike

The United Mine Workers of America is committing “all necessary resources” to continue a strike that has dragged on for almost 15 months against Warrior Met Coal in Alabama. Delegates to the UMWA’s Constitutional Convention last week unanimously passed a resolution pledging support “for the Union to be...
ALABAMA STATE
citizenofeastalabama.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Car Loans#Student Debt#The Federal Reserve#Southwest Funding#The White House#Fed#Nexstar Media Inc
WSFA

One-third of Alabama student loan borrowers could have debt erased

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Alabama borrowers, 33.4% of the state population with debt, or around 199,000 people, could see their student loans completely vanish. With nearly $1.75 trillion collectively owed by all borrowers in the United States according to Forbes, it’s one of the biggest regular issues for those that are actively gaining a degree or have already obtained one.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Wendy Draper Announces Endorsement by Patriots First Alabama

Calhoun County and Talladega County, AL – Patriots First Alabama has endorsed Wendy Ghee Draper for State Senate District 12. Patriots First Alabama supports Donald Trump’s America First agenda and seeks to elect officeholders as well as Alabama Republican Party leadership who share its vision for both Alabama and America.
citizenofeastalabama.com

How marriage rates have changed in Alabama

Compiled data on marriage rates in Alabama using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
CBS 42

FDA OKs COVID vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Children under the age of 5 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as federal regulators give more green lights. The FDA announced its approval on Friday, and the CDC’s approval is expected to happen Saturday, resulting in children 6 months and older being allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Summer P-EBT Benefits Coming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) has received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to an estimated 485,000 children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. The benefits will help feed children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price...
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Eligible Alabama families will receive two more rounds of P-EBT payments

Alabama families will receive two more rounds of P-EBT payments to cover the 2021-2022 school year and upcoming summer months. Benefits are currently projected to be loaded onto EBT cards June through September. The school year P-EBT will be issued in two payments tentatively scheduled for June and July. The...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy