A Utah couple is speaking out about an aggressive goose dubbed “Gangsta” seen terrorizing anyone who dared to come within its vicinity. Video taken by John and Narelle Canaan shows the goose swooping in the minute they stepped foot outside their house in South Jordan. Other footage shows the angry bird confronting anyone who came close to him on the paved path outside their home.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO