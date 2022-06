A man is in jail for a weekend stabbing in northwest Wichita. Police were called to the area of 25th and Amidon Sunday morning, and found two injured women, aged 19 and 21. There were reportedly hurt during a fight with one of their boyfriends, and both women were taken to a hospital. The boyfriend was also taken to a hospital, but was arrested after being treated.

