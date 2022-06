The first Jackson Square Food Trucks, held Friday night, June 17, fro 5-9 p.m., was a success as hundreds of people turned out to eat, visit and enjoy music and the Square. The event, sponsored by the city of Jackson, was held in the city parking lot at the corner of Third and Oak streets, with the city providing plenty of picnic tables for attendees to use.

