Doug Mastriano introducing bill to arm school staff

State Senator Doug Mastriano says he plans to introduce a bill to arm staff in schools, but the state's biggest teacher's union is pushing back.

In a memo earlier this week, Mastriano said his bill would allow school staff with concealed carry permits to be armed while on school property.

They would also be required to complete what he called rigorous firearms and proficiency courses, but the President of PSEA Rich Askey feels more guns aren't the solution.

“The problem we have right now is the direct result of people bringing guns into schools. The last thing we need is more firearms in our classrooms and hallways creating even more opportunities for students and staff to be injured, or killed.”

Mastriano feels arming school staff will make schools safer and deter mass shootings.

