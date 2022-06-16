ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Well, the heat continues it’s grip on Tennessee, and the extended forecast calls for even hotter temps to come next week.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of the far eastern Cumberland Plateau through this afternoon. Dangerous heat index values in the 105 to 110 degree range will be in place during the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A cold front will push southward through the mid state on Friday, and a marginal risk of severe is in place across the entire mid state. The timeframe for any severe weather will be from late morning and into the afternoon hours. the primary threat will be straight line damaging winds. Following a nice Saturday and Sunday, our temperatures will be on the upswing and heading toward another heat wave. West of the Plateau, temperatures will reach the century mark for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity values may be a touch lower than with this last heat wave. Nevertheless, more hot weather is on the way.
Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 20, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area through midnight Monday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. […] The post Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 20, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list […] The post Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA. As of June 19, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.98 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63 Williamson County: […] The post A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Wilson County Source

Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Heat

During the summer, we often want to enjoy the great outdoors with our whole family, which of course includes our pets. As with any season, there are dangers to be aware of as summer gives us that sweltering Tennessee heat and humidity. When taking your furry friends along with you, just being mindful of a […] The post Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Heat appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Man Found Deceased in Lake At Cedar Creek Marina

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – An adult male, reported missing last night by marina management and boat slip neighbors, was found deceased this afternoon below the water surface and under the marina dock near his boat slip. Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, officers responded to the marina at 9120 Saundersville Road to speak […] The post Man Found Deceased in Lake At Cedar Creek Marina appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List

Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category. Only 25 parks are featured on the list. The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for […] The post Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Severe Weather#South Wind#National Weather Service#Heat Wave#Wednesd
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System

Funds Used to Reach Underserved Areas Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve reach and resiliency of The Emergency […] The post Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Agribusinesses Can Apply for Ag Enterprise Fund Cost Shares

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting applications from agricultural, food, and forestry businesses to receive cost-share funding through its Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) program. AEF grants are awarded to agricultural businesses in Tennessee that demonstrate a potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. The program […] The post Agribusinesses Can Apply for Ag Enterprise Fund Cost Shares appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships

Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $25,000 To Continue Their Education For the twentieth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has shown its commitment to education by providing $2,500 scholarships to 10 of its members. “Ascend is proud to provide scholarships to students continuing their education by attending accredited colleges, universities, technical and trade schools,” said […] The post Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sidney (Sid) Stephen Hawks III

Sidney (Sid) Stephen Hawks III was born on November 3, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas to Sidney and Billie Hawks. He is preceded in death by parents (Sidney & Billie Hawks), brother (Kirby Hawks), son (Steve Hawks), son-in-law (Ronnie Dillard), and brother-in-law (Bill Stull). Sid graduated from Hutchinson High in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. […] The post OBITUARY: Sidney (Sid) Stephen Hawks III appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000. Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with […] The post Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Benjamin ‘Ben’ Michael Baker

Benjamin “Ben” Michael Baker of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the age of 42. Ben was born October 28, 1979 in Saginaw, Michigan to parents Jerry and Sue (Wurtzel) Baker. At age 8, Ben moved to Mt. Juliet, TN where he resided until death. He is a graduate of […] The post OBITUARY: Benjamin ‘Ben’ Michael Baker appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards (“TDCI”) announces that newly enacted legislation will bring additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals starting July 1, 2022. The state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers will be accepting applications for licensure from engineering and architectural professionals possessing broader […] The post New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Walter Donald Walker

Mr. Walter Donald Walker was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Donnie was born August 27, 1954 and grew up in Gladeville, TN, and graduated from Mt. Juliet High School. He was a dedicated employee of Thompson Machinery for over 30 years before entering retirement. […] The post OBITUARY: Walter Donald Walker appeared first on Wilson County Source.
GLADEVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Suzanne Shalibo

Suzanne Shalibo of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, she was 81 years old. Suzanne was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late Granville Howard and Anne Margaret Frye Howard. Suzanne was preceded in death by her grandson Zackery Allen Staten. Suzanne was a devoted mother, loving […] The post OBITUARY: Suzanne Shalibo appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Commissioner Bob Rolfe’s departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), effective July 11. “Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new […] The post Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
681
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy