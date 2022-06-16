WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory

Well, the heat continues it’s grip on Tennessee, and the extended forecast calls for even hotter temps to come next week.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of the far eastern Cumberland Plateau through this afternoon. Dangerous heat index values in the 105 to 110 degree range will be in place during the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A cold front will push southward through the mid state on Friday, and a marginal risk of severe is in place across the entire mid state. The timeframe for any severe weather will be from late morning and into the afternoon hours. the primary threat will be straight line damaging winds. Following a nice Saturday and Sunday, our temperatures will be on the upswing and heading toward another heat wave. West of the Plateau, temperatures will reach the century mark for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity values may be a touch lower than with this last heat wave. Nevertheless, more hot weather is on the way.Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory appeared first on Wilson County Source .