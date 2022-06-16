ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mtn Dew releases new flavor dubbed Overdrive, sold exclusively at Casey's

By Hannah Rodriguez, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Where there's opportunity for a brand deal, a brand deal will be had.

Casey's just got its own Mtn Dew flavor that's described as "citrus punch with hints of mango, raspberry and lime," according to a statement from the Ankeny-based convenience store chain.

The new long-term pop flavor, Mtn Dew Overdrive, is only available at Casey's convenience stores in 20-ounce bottles and as a fountain drink.

“We love how much Mtn Dew and Casey’s fans crave outdoor adventures, so we created this unique and flavorful Mtn Dew drink to fuel those experiences,” Scott Henzi, a commercial vice president at PepsiCo North America Central, said in a news statement.

The soft drink brand, owned by PepsiCo, has previously leveraged brand partnerships when launching new flavors. Last month Mtn Dew announced it would sell Mtn Dew Purple Thunder exclusively at Circle K convenience stores.

The brand also created a new Mtn Dew mascot named Benny the Bearalope, which will be traversing Casey's stores throughout the summer.

Hannah Rodriguez covers retail for the Des Moines Register. Reach her at herodriguez@registermedia.com or on Twitter @byherodriguez.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

