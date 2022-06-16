DHHR reports death of 39-year-old woman: COVID update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 654 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 16.

On Wednesday , the DHHR reported 556 new COVID cases and three additional deaths.

The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 39-year-old female from Berkeley County.

The DHHR has reported 525,086 (+654) total cases and 7,017 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,004 (+149) active cases.

A map of West Virginia counties by the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on June 16. (DHHR data used, WBOY image)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (124), Boone (38), Braxton (16), Brooke (23), Cabell (103), Calhoun (7), Clay (7), Doddridge (5), Fayette (42), Gilmer (12), Grant (17), Greenbrier (46), Hampshire (20), Hancock (21), Hardy (24), Harrison (122), Jackson (16), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (192), Lewis (20), Lincoln (22), Logan (48), Marion (83), Marshall (19), Mason (37), McDowell (19), Mercer (70), Mineral (24), Mingo (31), Monongalia (114), Monroe (20), Morgan (7), Nicholas (30), Ohio (44), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (6), Pocahontas (6), Preston (19), Putnam (62), Raleigh (95), Randolph (28), Ritchie (9), Roane (22), Summers (4), Taylor (33), Tucker (13), Tyler (12), Upshur (31), Wayne (32), Webster (13), Wetzel (23), Wirt (3), Wood (64), Wyoming (26).

According to the dashboard, 1,134,409 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 980,832 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 511,409 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.