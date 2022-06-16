Deputies search for missing Kosciusko man

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Attala County deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man.

They said Niles Clay Luckett was last seen on Landrum Street in Kosciusko on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

If anyone knows Luckett’s whereabouts, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.

