IARN — Even though we are only halfway through June, farmers are already in planning mode for what happens after their crops come out. While many farmers got their inputs locked in before fertilizer prices shot up last year, that option is not available for this year. Now, the key is going to be playing a market that may come down or may not. You must know how to plan for these high prices to be continuing.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO