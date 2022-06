Daquan “Quan” Doyle, owner of the newly opened Silk Restaurant and Lounge in the Vista, wants to offer a different kind of dining experience to his customers. “We want this to be not your ordinary dine-in experience, where you order your main course, maybe have a glass of wine and then leave,” Doyle told SC Biz News after Silk’s June 16 grand opening. “We hope that this will be a place where you will come for dinner, let your hair down and stay for a while.”

