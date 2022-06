ELVERSON, PA — Caernarvon Township Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 9, 2022, at 3:51 pm, 25-year-old Evan Willmott was pulled over on South Twin Valley Road in Elverson, Pennsylvania for having the wrong license plate on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, police discovered a handgun under the seat of the vehicle which he is not licensed to carry. Additionally, Willmott was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

