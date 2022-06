Police in Mount Morris Township are looking for man wanted on a number of felony warrants, including murder. 45-year-old David Thompson is wanted on charges of homicide, assault, rape and several others. He is described as standing six feet tall and weighing 255 pounds with black hair and a black mustache and goatee. Police believe he is still in Genesee County. Thompson is considered armed and dangerous, so make no attempt to apprehend him.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO