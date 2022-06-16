'Cheezboogah! Cheezboogah!': Palm Beach Post editor got to know his father working by his side at family diner

Tom Elia knew his father loved him when he was growing up in Boston. Then one transformative summer, he learned how much the man truly liked him.

His dad drafted him to work at the family diner. It started poorly: He dropped everything, found himself worn out by the start of the breakfast rush and was forced to wear – No! – an apron. Thank goodness he could count back change like an adult.

Each week of summer saw Tom drop fewer plates and have more experiences with his father, whose name he shares. Between health inspections, food deliveries, cups of coffee and the regular customers, the two found common ground.

It was in that diner that Elia gained an appreciation for the ear-ringing volume of his immigrant family, the diners across the country run by families new to the United States, and his father’s ability to meet people where they are and pour them a cup of coffee.

He recounted his story at the March 9 show titled “Growing Up” at the Lake Park Black Box theater. Here it is:

