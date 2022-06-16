ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Honor HER Foundation holding poker run benefit in honor of fallen founder

 4 days ago

The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to join them at the inaugural Poker Run on Saturday at The Honor HER Foundation 6150 W. Fairfield Drive.

This poker run will be held in memory of Honor HER founder and CEO, retired Chief Nancy Bullock-Prevot, who tragically passed away March 21, 2022. Riders will line up at The Honor HER Foundation with stops at Amvets Post 292, Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Foley’s Pub and Brothers United Methodist Church. The run will conclude at the Vikings Clubhouse with a special celebration to honor Nancy Bullock-Prevot.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the last bike out by 10 a.m. Ticket to ride: $20; passengers: $10.

Call 850-444-8527 or visit honorher.org for details.

Sensory Street seeking volunteers

Sensory Street is an interactive three-day event taking place at the downtown Pensacola Museum of Commerce from June 23 through 25. It offers an immersive glimpse into the world of autism and the challenges and behaviors associated with it.

Wednesday is the set-up day and June 23 is the day organizers set aside for children with autism or other disorders. June 24 and 25 are open to the public. A breakdown of the event happens on June 25 after the last visitor leaves.

Volunteers will help behind the scenes in a number of ways including booth activity aides, front door greeters, photobooth staffers, special event helpers, photographers, information table assistants, and set up and breakdown workers.

Call 850-434-7171 or email info@autismpensacola.org for details.

SRC Animal Services host ‘Cheaper Than Gas’ adoption event

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is hosting a special ‘Cheaper Than Gas’ adoption event through Saturday. All adoptions are $4 and include spay or neuter, flea prevention, age appropriate vaccinations, initial dewormer, microchip, an adoption starter kit, coupons and more.

Adoption fees are always waived for up to two pets under Operation Furever Freedom (veterans, active-duty military, reservists, National Guardsmen - active ID or DD 214 card must be provided) and Hometown Heroes Adoption Program (first responders - police, fire, EMS and 911 dispatchers).

Appointments are required to visit the shelter. View adoptable animals at santarosa.fl.gov/405/Search-Adoptable-Pets and then make an appointment online to adopt. For those wishing to provide a short-term foster for an animal at the shelter, SRCAS will provide vet care and additional supplies. Visit santarosa.fl.gov/727/Foster-Program for more information on the foster program.

Those who are unable to adopt or foster may make a donation to SRCAS at santarosa.fl.gov/399/Donate-to-the-Shelter.

Take part : To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

