Canton, OH

Canton sets mosquito spraying

By The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – Mosquito spraying will occur Monday June 20 through June 29 in the following areas, according to the Canton City Public Health Department:

Monday through Wednesday June 20-22: Northwest area of Canton, with east boundary of Market Avenue, west boundary of city limits, north boundary of city limits, and south boundary of Tuscarawas Street.

Thursday and Friday June 23-24: Southwest area of Canton, with east boundary of Market Avenue, west boundary of city limits, north boundary of Tuscarawas Street and south boundary of south city limits.

June 27-28: Northeast area of Canton, with east boundary of east city limits, west boundary of Market Avenue, north boundary of city limits and south boundary of Tuscarawas Street.

June 29: Southeast area of Canton, with east boundary of city limits, west boundary of Market Avenue, north boundary of Tuscarawas Street and south boundary of city limits.

Spraying will be from 9 p.m. until midnight. In case of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures on any of the above scheduled dates, spraying will be rescheduled for June 30 and July 1. Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves, and beekeepers should protect their hives. Questions should be directed to Environmental Health Supervisor Gus Dria at gdria@cantonhealth.org or 330-438-4647.

Eyewitness News

Bear killed after breaking into several Canton homes

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials killed a bear in Canton on Monday after they say it was found breaking into several homes in north Canton. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, EnCon officers found that a bear had attempted to break into a home through the front door.
CANTON, CT
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
