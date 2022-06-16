ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville Silversmith doing it the old fashion way

By Chad Tucker
THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Jobe is a traditional silversmith.

“I try to create wearable works of art,” said Jobe, a master silversmith, who makes jewelry the old fashion way. “Sand casting is really for jewelry a dying art.”

The techniques he’s using are thousands of years old, many of which you won’t find in text books.  It’s why apprentices come to him from all over the country.

“Even if they don’t do exactly what I do they will take part of a technique and use it in their own way,” he said.

As a life long archeologist, he’s bringing the past alive, using the basic ingredients, fire and metal.

“One of the techniques I use goes back 500 years,” said Jobe.

He shares his work at jewelry shows throughout the country, but his main goal is sharing the craft to pass it on to the next generation.

“I learned a lot by my parents and grandparents,” he said. “There nothing wrong with working with your hands, – it’s honest work.”

You can learn more about his work by visiting BarkingDogJewelry.com

