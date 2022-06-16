ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

In need of a Father's Day gift? Here are 6 events to enjoy with Dad

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Are you looking for some ideas to celebrate Dad this Father's Day?

Whether it's taking him out to eat or outdoors for some fresh air, there are several options around El Paso.

Big Poppa's Family Fun Fest: Treat dad to munchies from one or more food trucks, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday , June 18, at 1773 Pali Drive, off Zaragoza Road. The event will feature live music, games and beard and mustache contests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZquKa_0gCjn4rS00

Hike with Dad: If your dad is the outdoors type, take him for a hike organized by Texas Parks and Wildlife. The hike on the Franklin Mountains will be easy and short, with ¾ of a mile of nature, including meandering trails and desert plants.

Reservations are required to reserve your spot; call 915-444-9100. Bring water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes.

Fee: $8 per adult 13 years of age and older; $3 for Texas State Park Pass holders; $1 for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Meet at the Nature Walk trailhead. As you enter the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park, stop and get your pass at the visitor center, then continue down the road just past the maintenance yard. It will be the first parking lot on the right-hand side after the maintenance sheds.

Summer in full swing: Stay cool with these 7 must-try summer foods in El Paso

Directions: From the West Side on Interstate 10, take Exit 6 and travel east toward the mountains for 3.8 miles. The park entrance will be on the left. From the East Side on Highway 54, take Exit 29 toward Trans Mountain Road, and travel west 7-7.5 miles through the mountains. The park entrance will be on the right.

If you're using a GPS, search for "2900 Tom Mays Access Road," not "Franklin Mountains State Park."

Chubby Checker in concert: Take dad out for some fun doing the Twist to the rocker Chubby Checker's performance, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday , June 18, at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Old Pueblo Drive. Free admission; 21 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146fk0_0gCjn4rS00

Brunch with dad: Take dad out for brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday , June 19, at the Manor at Ten Eleven, 1011 N. Mesa St. Cost is $64.99, plus fees; children's cost is $32.50, plus fees. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3b5OukZ .

Cherry Festival: Celebrate dad by taking him to the Cherry Festival, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday , June 18-19, at the Nichols Ranch, 236 Cottonwood Canyon, La Luz, New Mexico, in the Sacramento Mountains, 20 minutes from Alamogordo.

Development in El Paso: 2 El Paso restaurants expand with new locations; East Side eatery coming late summer

Visitors can walk among various arts and crafts vendors as they make their way to the top of the ranch, where the cherry trees are. A small van is available for those who need help getting to the top.

People can pick various kinds of cherries directly from the trees or buy already picked cherries in bags. Prices are the same whether picked or purchased from the tables.

And don't forget to get a cherry pie, the perfect treat for any dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xtj2_0gCjn4rS00

New Ysleta farmers market: If your dad loves farmers markets, Saturday is his lucky day. Through Oct. 1, the Ysleta Art & Farmer’s Market at 9100 Alameda Ave. is welcoming Borderland residents. Kicking off the market will be artists, craftspeople, local farmers, Tigua tribe members selling Native American jewelry, live mural painting by Tino Ortega and food. Organizers urge residents to attend to support local artists and agriculture. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by Gabriel’s Café, La Tapatia and Zeke’s Pueblo Mexicano Market. For vendor information, call 915-271-2138.

More: Here's your updated guide of top concerts, events coming up in El Paso area in 2022

More: Looking for 2022 summer fun? Here are 5 festivals to enjoy in El Paso and New Mexico

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: In need of a Father's Day gift? Here are 6 events to enjoy with Dad

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Juneteenth celebration: BBQ expert starts new business

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- For years, Felder “Junior” Shackleford was cooking on the weekends during his time in the military, today it is now his passion with Kings BBQ, and he wants to pass it along to the people of El Paso. Spending most of his life in the military, Shackleford became known as the […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

El Paso’s rockin’ spots for climbing

Known throughout the world for its incredible rock formations, El Paso is a destination for elite rock climbers. El Paso and surrounding areas have many places to rock climb both indoors and outdoors, including Franklin Mountains State Park, Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site, Cave Climbing gym, and the UTEP Student Recreation Center indoor rock-climbing wall.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Society
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy a Blast From Your Past Party Days at Vertigo In El Paso

Before cartel shootings became a regular thing in Juarez, it was the spot to drink underage. Juarez was the place teenagers who were 18 and over in El Paso could get crunk. But even if you were at the legal drinking age there were quite a few fun places to party across the bridge. Some teenagers preferred to stay closer to the area that was closer and by closer, I mean walking distance to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How To Get Rid Of El Paso’s Least Favorite Animal

When you start thinking about animals people don't like, spiders and snakes probably come to mind first. Mice and rats can be really annoying too, especially when any of these guys actually move in with you. A visit from the local exterminator typically gets rid of these critters quickly though so, while troublesome, they aren't too big of a deal.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Celebrities That Should Be on a Real Life Squid Game Show

The world was introduced to the Squid Game last year & it became a HUGE sensation that here in El Paso, we instantly took a liking to. We talked about which El Paso games we would play in Squid Game, which locations in El Paso would make for an AWESOME game of Red Light, Green Light & even the Buzz Adams Morning Show had a giant piñata that looked like the statue in the show.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Hiking Boots#Food Truck#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Texas Parks And Wildlife#The Tom Mays Unit#El Paso Directions
fox34.com

Vitalant to host thousand-dollar gift card giveaways for blood donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for blood donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Only donors who give blood between June 20 and July 20 will be eligible. The nonprofit blood services provider alerted the public to a critical blood shortage on...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs4local.com

Water line breaks at Cinemark in far east El Paso turns away moviegoers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A movie theatre in far east El Paso is operating with limited theaters following a flooding. Cinemark East Montana and XD at 12704 Montana Avenue was flooded Sunday. The company stated Monday a water main break disrupted showings. The company's statement stated isolated ceiling...
EL PASO, TX
newmexiconomad.com

Basilica of San Albino

Established by order of the Mexican government in 1851, San Albino is one of the oldest parishes in the Mesilla Valley. Though the current church isn’t the original structure, it is still one of the oldest churches in southern New Mexico. Built in 1906, t. he tall, imposing brick...
MESILLA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

1 year later, family shares memories of those killed by flooding

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In August of 2021, a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after water flooded into their basement during heavy rain in Central El Paso. Nearly one year later, balloons can be seen in the front yard of the home, as the family says Sunday would’ve been the little girl’s […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Independence Day celebration kicks off July 3

The multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline this year’s free Fourth of July Celebration Concert, with a solo performance by Raul Malo, front man of the Grammy-winning band the Mavericks, opening the show, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The concert will...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Burlington opens Las Cruces store

Las Cruces now has a Burlington Store. It opened its doors June 17 at 2352 E. Lohman Ave. and is the fifth Burlington in New Mexico. The store includes apparel for men, women and children; baby items; home décor; and pet care, Burlington said in a news release. To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington said it would donate $5,000 to nearby Hermosa Heights Elementary School through the retailer’s long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Burlington is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Jersey. It operates more than 800 stores in the 45 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.burlington.com and www.adoptaclassroom.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Otero County Prison donates crochet items to Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week. Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital. Mrs. Vasquez who is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

5 bodies recovered from area canals over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five bodies were recovered over the weekend in the El Paso area in different canals by the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team. Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. a body was found in a canal at 10000 Southside Rd., by the Water treatment plant. Details from an initial investigation […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

4 year old hoping for bone marrow donor match after Saturday event

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- A little boy from Dallas looks to his hometown of El Paso for a Hispanic marrow donor. On Saturday, El Pasoans came together to try and get a donor for Dak. To test is easy, all you have to do is swab your cheeks, from there the test will be sent off and if you are a donor you will then be contacted.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy