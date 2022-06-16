Robert D Scott

Mr. Danny Milburn, age 77 of Cale, Arkansas, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022, at home in his sleep to meet his lord. Danny was born on January 13, 1945 in Rector, Arkansas, to Hubert Lee and Ethel Bracken Milburn. He was saved at an early age and attended a Pentecostal Church in Rector, where he made lifelong friends. He was later an active member of Colonial, Immanuel and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Churches. He also made lifelong friends. Danny was easy going and loved by many.
