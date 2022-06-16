ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Robert D Scott

By Bren Yocom
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Robert D. Scott, age 94 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday June 15, 2022...

swark.today

swark.today

Danny Milburn

Mr. Danny Milburn, age 77 of Cale, Arkansas, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022, at home in his sleep to meet his lord. Danny was born on January 13, 1945 in Rector, Arkansas, to Hubert Lee and Ethel Bracken Milburn. He was saved at an early age and attended a Pentecostal Church in Rector, where he made lifelong friends. He was later an active member of Colonial, Immanuel and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Churches. He also made lifelong friends. Danny was easy going and loved by many.
CALE, AR
swark.today

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Hope a Success

Multiple organizations and members of the community turned out to participate in Hope’s first ever Juneteenth Celebration at Northside Park today. The festivities kicked off with a parade that started at Yerger and traveled through Hope until it reached Northside Park. Once there, food, music, games, and fun were on the agenda and the park was filled with area residents visiting and children playing.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Public Meeting Invitation

The City of Hope invites its citizens and other interested persons to a public meeting at the Fair Park Community Center, 800 S. Mockingbird St., Hope, AR on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to identify potential outdoor park and recreation needs and...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

UA Hope-Texarkana Receives $15,000 Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Grant to Support Entrepreneurship

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently received a grant for $15,000 from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC) to support students in starting or improving small businesses. “COVID has changed how many people view work,” Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “We have witnessed many people losing or resigning from their jobs. In the aftermath, entrepreneurial opportunities have become more appealing. Given that this is the case, we need to educate and equip individuals with the tools to be successful entrepreneurs. This grant will help us do just that.”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Non-partisan Civic Information Meeting to be Held

Non-partisan civic information meeting: for rural voters in the Okolona and Antoine areas, plus anyone else interested in learning about how to vote, register, learn about candidates and issues, and how to network that information to your friends, family and neighbors. Hosted by Cyndi Moorman, co-founder of the rural education...
PIKE COUNTY, AR

