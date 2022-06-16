Robert D Scott

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently received a grant for $15,000 from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC) to support students in starting or improving small businesses. “COVID has changed how many people view work,” Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “We have witnessed many people losing or resigning from their jobs. In the aftermath, entrepreneurial opportunities have become more appealing. Given that this is the case, we need to educate and equip individuals with the tools to be successful entrepreneurs. This grant will help us do just that.”

