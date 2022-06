Back in 1965, NME writer Chris Hutchins orchestrated a meeting of greats between Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Here’s what went down. Elvis Presley was playing bass guitar, with the benefit of a little instruction from Paul McCartney; the record they were backing was Cilla Black’s ‘You’re My World’. Suddenly John exclaimed: “This beats talking, doesn’t it” And that’s how it was – the world’s No.1 solo star and world’s No.1 group were meeting for the first time and communicating through music.

