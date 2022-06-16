New Hope Elementary adds fun to fundraising for American Heart Association

New Hope Elementary School students raised $15,298 this year in honor of all the people they know affected by heart disease. This is an increase of approximately $2,500 compared to last year.

New Hope students participated in the American Heart Association's Kid’s Heart Challenge, a community service-learning program that engages students in heart healthy and emotionally positive activities. Students are encouraged to take a challenge to either Move More or Be Kind during their program. They also learn about healthy lifestyles and improving their community. The optional fundraising component helps fund the American Heart Association’s mission.

New Hope Elementary School PE teacher Shelly Burke was able to gather 432 students to participate in this year’s events. As a school, they focused on physical activity with the Move More challenge and perfected their jump roping skills.

There were 244 students who accepted a challenge to either Move More or Be Kind during February. Nearly 20 students learned Hands-only CPR and took a quiz to show their understanding of this lifesaving skill. A total of 17 student families at the school raised at least $250 in February and as an incentive for their generous contribution, they each made a “Human Sundae” out of New Hope Principal Lynn Whiteside. The rest of the students watched from their classrooms via Google Meet.

The making of a “Human Sundae of the Principal” was held April 1 in the New Hope Elementary School’s Gymnasium. Presentation of the check to the American Heart Association was held April 8.