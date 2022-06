After launching in 2020 for PC and consoles, developer Mediatonic recently announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will soon be going free-to-play. The time for players to get their hands on the adorable battle royale at no extra cost is almost here, as well as brand new content to celebrate the occasion. To help you understand when exactly Fall Guys releases as a free-to-play game, we’ve put together a handy guide for everything you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO