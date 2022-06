Democratic Nominee Begins Third Week of Walking Side-by-side With Arkansans in All 75 Counties. PINE BLUFF, AR — Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the breakthrough launch of his candidacy for governor of Arkansas, Chris Jones has shared his stops for the third full week of his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour: Rogers on Wednesday, June 22 and Searcy on Monday, June 27. Jones, the MIT-educated minister and physicist, introduced himself to the world and launched his candidacy on June 15, 2021 with the memorable “About Time” candidate biography video.

