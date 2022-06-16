ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-Salem preschool teacher shares the joy in art

By Chad Tucker
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It can be a sticky business in Holly Evan’s preschool class at Ardmore Baptist Church. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Glue, paper, paint and many different canvases are all the ingredients for helping introduce the joy of art to her two and three-year-old students.

“I just want them to know that they are capable of doing anything,” she said from her home art studio where her creativity continues into the evening. “A preschool teacher by day and an artist by night.”

Her love of art first started in high school but it was about 10 years ago she found the courage to pick it up again.

“You don’t have to have the constraints of the world on you,” she said. “You just let yourself have the freedom to be creative.”

It’s in her studio freedom is found in her work, collages and skylines of color are some of her most popular work, followed by disco chickens.

“People love them and they come looking for them,” she said.

It’s in her work she escapes from it all.

“There is so much heaviness in the world right now and in life,” said Holly. “This is an opportunity to remind yourself that there’s hope and you can find joy in the little things.”

A love she’ll share again the next morning in her preschool class.

“I want them to feel joy and hope when they look at the art,” she said.

Holly Evans shares her work at shows and does commissions.  You can find her on facebook and Instagram @HollyEvansCreative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

