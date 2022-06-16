ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Partial finger amputation among several offseason surgeries for Marcus Davenport

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w89HG_0gCjltQK00

Ouch. There might not be a more impactful New Orleans Saints defender than Marcus Davenport when he’s healthy, but the fifth-year pro has lost a lot of time to injuries during his NFL career. And his latest issue is a doozy. Davenport told Nola.com’s Luke Johnson that he had his left pinkie finger partially amputated this offseason; an infection had developed near a plate that had been put in to fix a college injury. It’s one of three procedures he went through this spring, along with two right shoulder surgeries.

Davenport has been sidelined during minicamp practices while recovering. A few of his teammates, including quarterback-turned-tight end Taysom Hill and 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner have also been out, but they’re all expected to participate in training camp and should be in good shape once the season starts.

As for how the amputation has impacted his game, Davenport says he doesn’t anticipate much change — he was already being mindful of the finger injury, so now it’s essentially out of the way. Defensive linemen play in the NFL every week wearing bulky hand casts to work around injuries. And let’s not forget that Jason Pierre-Paul has had a very successful second run in the pros after losing multiple fingers in a fireworks accident.

Hopefully Davenport can finally enjoy a full year of good health. He’s on his fifth-year option, which the team picked up and then restructured to open up salary cap space, and it would be great to know what the Saints have in him. With Cameron Jordan getting up there in age and Turner an unknown quantity given his own injuries issues, stability at the position could be key.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Saints#American Football#Nola Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One key are Trey Lance can offer immediate improvement over Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance is the 49ers’ biggest question mark going into the 2022 season. His ability to overcome his inexperience will determine just how high San Francisco’s ceiling is, and it won’t be easy stepping in to replace veteran Jimmy Garoppolo who led the club to the NFC championship game in the only two seasons where he started a majority of the 49ers’ games. There’ll undoubtedly be ups and downs for Lance with some struggles on things that were easy to an experienced veteran like Garoppolo. However, there’s one very key area Lance should offer an immediate improvement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expresses confidence in Baltimore's OT depth

The Baltimore Ravens have built up a plethora of depth at a lot of different positions during the 2022 offseason, rounding out their roster with players that can be quality contributors in the event of any type of injury that occurs. Baltimore dealt with a myriad of heath issues over the course of 2021, and they’ve prepared well over the past few months to make sure that they are better equipped to combat that problem if it arises in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy