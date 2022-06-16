ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

New Kids on the Block coming to St. Charles Wahlburgers this weekend

By Marisa Rodriguez
 4 days ago

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block are back in Chicago this weekend — and will be making a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor.

The boyband will be presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles, located at 825 South Randall Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Following the ceremony, the restaurant will host its first annual Blockhead Patio Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required, but it will be a first come, first serve event.

Wahlburgers is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, Mark and Donnie. The St. Charles location opened in July 2020.

NKOTB will be performing at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday and Saturday.

