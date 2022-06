Scott Fischer has come home to Beachwood High School – twice. Now he’s the head coach of the team he used to play for. On May 23 Fischer was appointed as the Bison’s interim head football coach. Fischer, a first team All-Ohio selection and a 1995 Bison graduate, was the school’s offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012 before moving to Independence High School to run that team’s offense. He returned to Beachwood in 2015, and coached on the staff led by former head coach Damion Creel.

