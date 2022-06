(Hopewell) Two men from Potosi were injured Saturday evening in a pickup truck accident in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on ‘U’ Highway just north of Hopewell Road when a Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Brenden Brown ran off the right side of the road, crossed over the center line and ran off the other side of the road.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO