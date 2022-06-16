A moment of morning ‘cute’

Summer evenings by the pool, lake or BBQ mean mosquitoes. But what about during winter when we’re mostly indoors? As the weather cools, these bloodsucking pests are rarely seen.
But where do they go?
Warm, wet conditions suit mosquitoes
Mosquitoes have complex life cycles that rely on water brought to wetlands, flood plains, and water-holding containers by seasonal rainfall. Depending on whether we’re experiencing a summer under the influence of El Niño or La Niña, mosquito populations will change in different ways.
During warmer months, their life cycle lasts about a month. Eggs laid around water hatch and the immature mosquitoes go through...
Comments / 0