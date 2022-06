The regional American Red Cross chapter raised $92,000 at its 2022 edition of “A Taste on the River” at the Bend XPO in East Moline on June 16. The funding will go toward making sure families are protected in the event of home fires. More than 300 people attended the 27th edition of this beloved event, back in person for the first time in several years, according to a Red Cross release Monday. Click here to see photos from the evening in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO