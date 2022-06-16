ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman to celebrate Pollinator Week with tours, webinars, volunteer activities and more

Norman, Oklahoma
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgIiG_0gCjkvDz00

The Environmental Services Division of the City of Norman has coordinated with community partners to plan a week of activities for the community in celebration of 2022 Pollinator Week, set to be observed nationwide June 20-26.

During Pollinator Week, awareness is raised for pollinators – creatures such as bees, bats, birds and butterflies – that carry pollen from plant to plant to help fertilize and grow them, ultimately benefiting human life and development. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, almost 80 percent require pollination by animals.

Activities of the week will include the following:

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

  • 10 a.m. | Prairie Creek Park, 2025 Pendleton Drive: Scott Peake, Oklahoma Monarch Migration Foundation member, will lead a tour of milkweed plantings.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

  • 6:30 a.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Volunteer event to help weed the library’s gardens in anticipation of another Pollinator Week event at the library on Sunday.
  • Noon | Virtual Event: Dr. James Hung, Assistant Professor, Oklahoma Natural Heritage Inventory & Oklahoma Biological Survey, will lead a Webinar entitled, “Fantastic Bees and How to Save Them.” The event will also introduce a bee photographic contest led by Dr. Hung whereby participants can share their photos of bees to use for conservation and monitoring efforts. The event will be livestreamed through normanok.gov.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022

  • 6:30 p.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Volunteer event to help weed the library’s gardens in anticipation of another Pollinator Week event at the library on Sunday.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022

  • 7 p.m. | Eastwood Park, 1001 S. Ponca Avenue: Sierra Club and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will lead tour of pollinator garden and discuss ways to make landscapes pollinator-friendly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022

  • 8:45 p.m. | Saxon Park, 3016 36th Avenue SE: Zach DuFran, Moth Team Naturalist, for the Oklahoma Biological Survey, will lead a moth ID walk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25, 2022

  • 10 a.m. | Prairie Creek Park, 2025 Pendleton Drive: Weed and See at the new pollinator/rain garden installed as part of Green Norman Eco Month, and then lend a hand picking up trash!
  • 2 p.m. | Saxon Park, 3016 36th Avenue SE: Dr. James Hung of the University of Oklahoma will lead a Bee Walk at Saxon Park.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26, 2022

  • 1 p.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Amy Buthod, Heritage Botanist for Okahoma Natural Heritage Inventory, will lead a pollinator tour of the library gardens.

Each event is free and open to all. Any significant news or updates regarding events will be posted to normanok.gov and City of Norman social media pages.

“We are looking forward to a week of fun activities and events that will share great guidance and insight into helping take care of the pollinators that take care of us,” said Michele Loudenback, Environmental and Sustainability Manager at the City of Norman. “We appreciate the support and partnership of all of the agencies that have come together to make this happen.”

Mayor Breea Clark presented a proclamation at a Norman City Council meeting acknowledging the observance and importance of Pollinator Week on June 14.

This year’s Pollinator Week theme is “Wings of Life.” Resources, tool kits, additional information and limited-edition T-shirts are available at https://www.pollinator.org/pollinator-week. Questions regarding upcoming Norman events can be directed to 405.292.9731.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County man has passion for auctions

Auctioneering has been Jeff Gibson’s lifelong passion. It’s a career path the Canadian County auctioneer, realtor and appraiser seemed destined to take. Gibson has followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Richard, father Aaron and uncle Eric. “This is what I’m passionate about; this is what I love,”...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
Purcell Register

It’s a Small World

A special happy birthday to my mother-in-law, Carolyn Montgomery of Norman. Voom celebrates her birthday Wednesday, June 22. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers this Sunday, June 19!. ***. Happy 34th Anniversary to Donna and Kevin Rother of Clinton on Friday, June 17. ***. Happy birthday to. KK...
PURCELL, OK
KOCO

Former school in Spencer serves as backbone of community

SPENCER, Okla. — A former school in Spencer served as the backbone of the community. The doors may be closed now but for those who walked the halls, the lessons continue to echo through time. In a state where the crimson and cream and the orange and black run...
SPENCER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Garden#Sierra Club#Pollination#Pollinator Garden#Migration Foundation#Webinar
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

It is the responsibility of the home owner and or tenant to maintain their property or be subject to a $260 fine. Violations are as follows:. 1. Tall grass or weeds, junk, trash, debris, inoperable vehicles, and discharging grass clippings into the street. 2. You are responsible for maintaining your...
PURCELL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
city-sentinel.com

Democratic LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) Members Respond to DOC Report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, released statements this week responding to findings in a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) operational assessment of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. In her comments, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Munson said:. “I am encouraged...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

AG O’Connor Blasts Biden for Withholding School Lunches from Children Unless Schools Embrace Gender Identity Agenda

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition says recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Almost $70 Million in Pandemic Relief Projects Head to Governor

Almost $70 million in pandemic relief projects now await approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt as the Oklahoma Legislature continued work Wednesday on a special session on the state’s share of $1.87 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House approved a package of seven bills on Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy