2 found shot to death inside Greenville Co. home

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A husband and wife were found shot to death inside of a home Thursday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded at 9:00 a.m. to a home located in the 200 block of Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the two as 66-year-old Ansel Leigh Bouchillon and 65-year-old Alice Lollis Bouchillon.

Investigators have not yet determined the manner of death for the two.

“I expect this to be an extremely lengthy investigation because of fingerprints, DNA, photographs, forensics evidence inside, maybe outside the residence,” said Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.