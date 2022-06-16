Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the cylist as 54-year old Bruce Martin Franklin, Jr of East Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened...
A Mississippi driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving him to die on the road has been arrested, police say. Timothy J. Best, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death in connection with an incident in Tupelo on Friday, June 17. Witnesses...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced four arrests resulting from a six-month investigation into a major scamming operation that spans multiple states. Christopher “Big Money Bunny” Bradley is charged with nine counts of felony false pretense, Janiqua Edmond and Shaquayne Ware are both...
According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion, of Booneville. He is described as six-feet two inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Oikion was last seen on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the […]
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Grenada after law enforcement removed an explosive device Wednesday evening, June 15. The ordeal began at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers responded to Gayosa Street. Nicklaus Cole allegedly threatened to blow up a house where he and other people lived, according...
A Mississippi woman has been arrested in connection with the abuse of two vulnerable adults who were under her care. Tyvinni Atkinson, 27, was arrested on June 9 by Tupelo police and charged with felony credit card fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Atkinson was arrested after she became...
ATLANTA (WTVA) - WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, Morning Meteorologist Chelsea Simmons and Chief Videographer Alvin Ivy won an EMMY® Saturday night for their coverage of the 2021 Tupelo tornado. The trio took home the award in the Weathercast category. Simmons was on hand Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia,...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
