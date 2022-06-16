ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc....

www.wtva.com

wtva.com

Cyclist killed in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the cylist as 54-year old Bruce Martin Franklin, Jr of East Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist. A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fatal hit and run victim in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The victim in a reported fatal hit and run over the weekend has been identified. Investigators say Bruce Martin Franklin Jr. was riding a bicycle on Briar Ridge road in Tupelo Friday night when an SUV struck him. Timothy Best, the driver of that SUV allegedly drove...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Missing Booneville man found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
wtva.com

Wednesday crash killed two in Grenada County

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Car Crash on Lamar Blvd Results in Injuries

Emergency crews were sighted at the crash site, and the medical workers treated the injured persons. At this time, the number of people injured involved in the crash has not been reported. There have been no more updates at this time. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion, of Booneville. He is described as six-feet two inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Oikion was last seen on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada PD: Explosive removed, arrest made Wednesday evening

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Grenada after law enforcement removed an explosive device Wednesday evening, June 15. The ordeal began at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers responded to Gayosa Street. Nicklaus Cole allegedly threatened to blow up a house where he and other people lived, according...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Laubhan, Simmons, Ivy win EMMY® for coverage of 2021 Tupelo tornado

ATLANTA (WTVA) - WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, Morning Meteorologist Chelsea Simmons and Chief Videographer Alvin Ivy won an EMMY® Saturday night for their coverage of the 2021 Tupelo tornado. The trio took home the award in the Weathercast category. Simmons was on hand Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia,...
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police have detained another juvenile in shooting incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, MS
daystech.org

Maintenance worker caught smuggling drugs, cell phones into Fulton jail

Deputies stated Mullens admitted that he gave inmates prohibited gadgets like tobacco merchandise on a number of events. He additionally confessed to giving the inmate the cellphone June 7, and stated he’s acquired Cash App funds in alternate for gadgets. Mullens denied being concerned with the opposite contraband discovered...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Your Next Girlfriend’s Getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...

