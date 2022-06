The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees held a workshop meeting June 13 to select new staff based on the superintendent’s recommendations. The CCISD board voted unanimously to select Angela Hinkelman as the director of professional learning and Jeff Kohlenberg as controller. A controller manages finances for the district, including accounting, payroll and budget. The meeting agenda included considering a recommendation for the director of special education services, but the item was skipped by the board for further conversation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO