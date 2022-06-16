Henderson County pursuit involves chase through golf course, ends in arrest
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
4 days ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - A wild chase from Athens to Corsicana Wednesday afternoon ended when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. “Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said of the long pursuit from the...
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared details about what they describe as a "wild chase" after officers spotted a wanted man and lead cops on a nearly 70 mile chase through many parts of East Texas ending just outside of Dallas. The Drama Began In Athens. According to police, Henderson...
In September 2021, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit worked on a burglary of an ATM at the City National Bank in Yantis. Now all three suspects are indicted and charged with theft of over $300,000 of ATM, unauthorized motor vehicle use, and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect. They arrested him last Wednesday.
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday night. Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been […]
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist. The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
This might be the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever heard of in my life as a woman from Quitman, Texas was arrested after spitting on a corpse at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. While I have no idea what led up to this incident but in the end Laurie Lynn Hinds of Quitman, Texas was arrested and charged with Abuse of Corpse which is a felony.
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said. The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.
A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after hitting and killing a cyclist in Richardson early Sunday morning. According to Ricardson Police, 43-year-old Courtney Terrill was riding along the 1100 block of S. Plano Road at about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by a man driving a pickup truck.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A good Samaritan helped a White Settlement police officer during a pursuit to nab a suspect wanted in connection to stealing a vehicle over the weekend. The White Settlement Police Department says it's been using its Flock Safety System to help recover fugitives and stolen...
The initial report of a possible drowning victim was received by authorities on Sunday evening, and the search for the body was halted overnight. This morning, game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife, as well as Bowie and Cass County emergency workers, resumed their efforts to locate the man, identified as Muhammad Usman Amjad of Dallas.
A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Former Arlington Police officer Robert Philips for murdering a man following a low-speed chase. Being chased, 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison turned his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer. The former officer could spend five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
LUCAS, Texas - A 60-year-old man and his two nephews were identified as the victims of a drowning on Lake Lavon in Collin County this weekend. It happened Saturday night near Brockdale Park at Lake Lavon, which is about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. The family from Plano was out...
WYLIE, Texas — Three bodies have been found after a storm caused a boat to overturn at Lake Lavon on Saturday night, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. Two men were found dead Sunday; a third was found Monday morning. A fourth person on the boat survived the incident.
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Hill County Friday evening. The Hill County Sherriff’s Department responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Street regarding a possible shooting and suspects still at the scene.
A Dallas police officer faces a driving while intoxicated charge when he is discharged from the hospital after crashing his pickup into a tree, according to the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington Police Department says, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Russell Curry...
WYLIE, Texas — One man is dead and two others are still missing after a storm caused a boat to overturn at Lake Lavon on Saturday night, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. The department said a storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m., which led...
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Hill County Jail. The Hill County Sherriff’s Department responded to calls...
Former Sheriff office employee was arrested for embezzling more than $250KGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. 49-year-old Umeka Myers has admitted to embezzling more than $250,000 from the jail inmate property fund over three years. She pled guilty to one federal count of theft from a program that receives federal funds.
KERRVILLE, Texas - A man accused of making a mass casualty threat in Kerr County has been arrested in Henderson County. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it began helping the Kerrville Police Department find John Thomas Martin IV, who was wanted for terroristic threats concerning a local discount store following a June 10 incident.
Comments / 1