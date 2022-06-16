ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Henderson County pursuit involves chase through golf course, ends in arrest

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - A wild chase from Athens to Corsicana Wednesday afternoon ended when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. “Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said of the long pursuit from the...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Three Indicted For ATM Burglary

In September 2021, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit worked on a burglary of an ATM at the City National Bank in Yantis. Now all three suspects are indicted and charged with theft of over $300,000 of ATM, unauthorized motor vehicle use, and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect. They arrested him last Wednesday.
YANTIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard woman accused of theft, misapplying funds by a second county

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday night. Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been […]
BULLARD, TX
CBS DFW

Intoxicated driver hits, kills bicyclist in Richardson, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist. The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Wilmer, TX
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Athens, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corsicana, TX
MySanAntonio

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said. The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cyclist Struck, Killed in Richardson Early Sunday

A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after hitting and killing a cyclist in Richardson early Sunday morning. According to Ricardson Police, 43-year-old Courtney Terrill was riding along the 1100 block of S. Plano Road at about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by a man driving a pickup truck.
RICHARDSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Athens Loop
ktoy1047.com

Victim identified in Wright Patman drowning

The initial report of a possible drowning victim was received by authorities on Sunday evening, and the search for the body was halted overnight. This morning, game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife, as well as Bowie and Cass County emergency workers, resumed their efforts to locate the man, identified as Muhammad Usman Amjad of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former North Texas Cop Charged With Murder

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Former Arlington Police officer Robert Philips for murdering a man following a low-speed chase. Being chased, 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison turned his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer. The former officer could spend five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officer Hospitalized, Accused of DWI After Arlington Crash: PD

A Dallas police officer faces a driving while intoxicated charge when he is discharged from the hospital after crashing his pickup into a tree, according to the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington Police Department says, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Russell Curry...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Fugitive arrested in Henderson County for mass casualty threat

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man accused of making a mass casualty threat in Kerr County has been arrested in Henderson County. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it began helping the Kerrville Police Department find John Thomas Martin IV, who was wanted for terroristic threats concerning a local discount store following a June 10 incident.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy