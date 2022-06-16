ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

By Ash Fechner
 4 days ago

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a crash northwest of Yankton.

T he Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the area of 306th Street and 437th Avenue. Both cars ended up in the ditch and received heavy damage.

Officials say one car struck a power box, knocking power out to a large area near Highway 50 and Highway 81. The area had to be secured until a power company got there, but the driver who struck the power box was not threatened. The exposed lines were live with around 7,200 Volts each.

Yankton County Sheriff, Lesterville Fire, and Yankton EMS were also called to the scene.

