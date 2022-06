Greg Mathis is American television royalty. The judge is the longest-running Black male host on TV. After winning a few Emmys, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now, Mathis is sharing the spotlight with his family. On June 19, which is also Father’s Day, “Mathis Family Matters” will premiere. Ahead of the debut of the show, the cast of the family sat with rolling out to discuss the image they wished to portray through the first season’s episodes.

