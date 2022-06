Cuphead fans have waited five long years for the game’s expansion, The Delicious Last Course, and it’s finally almost here. The add-on will be released in June on all platforms. One of the expansion’s new bosses, Mortimer Freeze, brings new challenges and new gameplay systems to Cuphead’s style of run-and-gun fun, and Polygon recently spent the better part of an hour trying to take him down at a hands-on event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO