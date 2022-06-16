Chris Evans' Fans Are Trolling Him Over His "Fake" Disney Pictures, And Chris Can't Seem To Prove Them Wrong

Chris Evans has gotten himself accidentally involved in a bit of a conspiracy theory.

The theory is that he never actually took these pictures at Disney California Adventure Park :

Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters June 17! @Disneyland @Pixar 04:43 PM - 12 Jun 2022

Like, he was never there:

That this isn't real:

People called the photo fake.

It turned into a meme.

People wanted more evidence!

@Pixar @ChrisEvans @Disneyland Yeaaaaaa we’re going to need more photos Mr.Evans, the evidence isn’t conclusive 😂😂 @Cardozo7Mafe 09:38 PM - 13 Jun 2022

He tried to debunk it once.

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 @ChrisEvans 04:50 PM - 12 Jun 2022

But fans still weren't having it!

So, a few days later, he posted video proof:

The official Disney parks account even posted the actual video he took.

But fans still weren't convinced!

@DisneyParks @ChrisEvans That green screen looks so real!! I almost thought he was there @taylorcalkins_ 12:05 AM - 16 Jun 2022

"I can't believe he did this."

@cevansnecklace @ChrisEvans videos are so easy to edit nowadays…i can’t believe he did this @arigcevans 04:11 PM - 15 Jun 2022

"That sounds like something someone who wasn't there would say."

@ChrisEvans That sounds like something someone who wasn’t there would say @shrekismylovers 04:04 PM - 15 Jun 2022

And "we aren't stupid."

@ChrisEvans chris you obviously hired an amazing editor to edit yourself into this video we aren’t stupid. @emmayee8 04:04 PM - 15 Jun 2022

This person made the point that there was an animated cat there:

@ChrisEvans yeah if it’s not photoshop then what is that animated cat doing here🤨 @cevansdumptruck 04:12 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Valid!

This person said this was all visual effects.

@ChrisEvans This is the work of one of the greatest vfx artist thats for sure @GSaptarsi 05:19 PM - 15 Jun 2022

This person posted a video questioning Chris's lack of motion.

@ChrisEvans see how minnie and mickey mouse are moving while you stand still? it was literally a statue, chris @cevansnecklace 04:08 PM - 15 Jun 2022

A green screen, perhaps?

CGI?

They even called him a Sim!

People seem to be questioning everything.

Even famous actor Natasha Lyonne screamed "photoshopped."

Meanwhile, a few fans are sticking by him:

@MoonlightsMuse @ChrisEvans I believe he was there.. 1. He said it and I believe him. 2. His favorite place is Disney 3. He’s currently promoting a Disney movie . 😁💚 Hope he’s getting in some rest in this busy week!💙 @joans3627 12:38 AM - 16 Jun 2022

The biggest evidence of this is the SLIGHT change in his stance:

To sum it up, I won't take a side, but this is the type of stuff that makes this God-forsaken internet place actually fun.

Thanks for bringing us all together, Chris. <3<3 Call me. <3<3