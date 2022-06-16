Chris Evans' Fans Are Trolling Him Over His "Fake" Disney Pictures, And Chris Can't Seem To Prove Them Wrong

Related
Chris Evans Finally Did The Puppy Interview — You're Welcome
Chris Evans naming every single dog Buster during this puppy interview is so wholesome.
26 Men Who Tried Embarrassingly Hard To Prove They Were Tough, But It Backfired, Because Now We Just Think They're Pathetic
"From cradle to grave, I'm a living nightmare."
Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell Had An Adorable Father's Day Instagram Interaction, Because You've Got To Love Blended Families
"The best head of hair in Los Angeles!"
This Woman Went Viral After Responding To A Man Who Called Out Her "Valley Girl Accent," And I've Never Even Thought About Why Women Use Uptalk
"They're so lost in the sauce of sexism that they don't even realize the real reason they're upset."
35 Actors Who Have Given Such Great Performances, People Think We'll Consider Them Some Of The Best Actors Ever Someday
There is no doubt in my mind that Saoirse Ronan will win an Oscar.
17 Very, Very, VERY Good And Wholesome Things That Happened This Week
"100000/10, a highly enjoyable read!" —You after reading this post, probably
Kourtney Kardashian And Robert Kardashian Look EXACTLY ALIKE At 43 Years Old, And 18 Other Famous Men Vs. Their Kids At The Same Age
LeBron James' second son is his CLONE.
18 Famous Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Other Famous People
Harry Styles writing for Ariana Grande? Incredible.
40 Hysterical Parenting Tweets That Made Me Positively Cackle This Week
Summer *VACATION*? For whom, exactly?
Ewan McGregor Revealed That He Gets Sent Homoerotic Obi-Wan And Anakin Fan Art, And I Didn't Even Realize This Was A Thing
This shipping is very much a certain point of view.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Gay Rom-Com “My Fake Boyfriend”
Get all the deets about your new favorite!
23 TV Character Problems That Could Have Been Easily Resolved If They Had Just Used Their Brains And Communicated
"The conflicts in Bridgerton wouldn’t exist if the leads had a two-minute, honest conversation with one another."
Yes, Tristan Thompson Is In Drake's New Polygamy-Themed "Falling Back" Music Video
"You only get married once."
As Someone Who Rarely Wears Bright-Colored Makeup, MAC's New "Stranger Things" Makeup Collection Might Have Just Converted Me
The collection is split in two — half inspired by Hawkins High, and half inspired by the Upside Down.
