ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Evans' Fans Are Trolling Him Over His "Fake" Disney Pictures, And Chris Can't Seem To Prove Them Wrong

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b58tx_0gCjkGTY00

Chris Evans has gotten himself accidentally involved in a bit of a conspiracy theory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y2ti_0gCjkGTY00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The theory is that he never actually took these pictures at Disney California Adventure Park :

Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters June 17! @Disneyland

@Pixar 04:43 PM - 12 Jun 2022

Like, he was never there:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J50LR_0gCjkGTY00
Handout / Getty Images

That this isn't real:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kNdk_0gCjkGTY00
Handout / Getty Images

People called the photo fake.

@Pixar @ChrisEvans @Disneyland uh oh!

@thetimbrown 02:56 PM - 13 Jun 2022

It turned into a meme.

@Pixar @ChrisEvans @Disneyland

@stonksycollins 11:02 PM - 13 Jun 2022

People wanted more evidence!

@Pixar @ChrisEvans @Disneyland Yeaaaaaa we’re going to need more photos Mr.Evans, the evidence isn’t conclusive 😂😂

@Cardozo7Mafe 09:38 PM - 13 Jun 2022

He tried to debunk it once.

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7

@ChrisEvans 04:50 PM - 12 Jun 2022

But fans still weren't having it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsxRg_0gCjkGTY00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

So, a few days later, he posted video proof:

See?! I WAS there! 😂

@ChrisEvans 04:03 PM - 15 Jun 2022

The official Disney parks account even posted the actual video he took.

@ChrisEvans We got you Chris 😉

@DisneyParks 11:58 PM - 15 Jun 2022

But fans still weren't convinced!

@DisneyParks @ChrisEvans That green screen looks so real!! I almost thought he was there

@taylorcalkins_ 12:05 AM - 16 Jun 2022

"I can't believe he did this."

@cevansnecklace @ChrisEvans videos are so easy to edit nowadays…i can’t believe he did this

@arigcevans 04:11 PM - 15 Jun 2022

"That sounds like something someone who wasn't there would say."

@ChrisEvans That sounds like something someone who wasn’t there would say

@shrekismylovers 04:04 PM - 15 Jun 2022

And "we aren't stupid."

@ChrisEvans chris you obviously hired an amazing editor to edit yourself into this video we aren’t stupid.

@emmayee8 04:04 PM - 15 Jun 2022

This person made the point that there was an animated cat there:

@ChrisEvans yeah if it’s not photoshop then what is that animated cat doing here🤨

@cevansdumptruck 04:12 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Valid!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA68Q_0gCjkGTY00
@chrisevans/ Twitter: @cevansdumptruck

This person said this was all visual effects.

@ChrisEvans This is the work of one of the greatest vfx artist thats for sure

@GSaptarsi 05:19 PM - 15 Jun 2022

This person posted a video questioning Chris's lack of motion.

@ChrisEvans see how minnie and mickey mouse are moving while you stand still? it was literally a statue, chris

@cevansnecklace 04:08 PM - 15 Jun 2022

A green screen, perhaps?

@ChrisEvans You could be there all day

@TheFunniestName 04:30 PM - 15 Jun 2022

CGI?

@ChrisEvans Oh the CGI is good GOOD

@SamixxHa 04:33 PM - 15 Jun 2022

They even called him a Sim!

@ChrisEvans Sims Evans

@melynaevans 04:09 PM - 15 Jun 2022

People seem to be questioning everything.

@ChrisEvans of course you aren't photoshopped

@ilysmcevans 04:24 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Even famous actor Natasha Lyonne screamed "photoshopped."

@ChrisEvans Photoshopped.

@nlyonne 04:18 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Meanwhile, a few fans are sticking by him:

@MoonlightsMuse @ChrisEvans I believe he was there.. 1. He said it and I believe him. 2. His favorite place is Disney 3. He’s currently promoting a Disney movie . 😁💚 Hope he’s getting in some rest in this busy week!💙

@joans3627 12:38 AM - 16 Jun 2022

The biggest evidence of this is the SLIGHT change in his stance:

@ChrisEvans don’t worry we know 😂

@catmama_sam 10:06 PM - 12 Jun 2022

To sum it up, I won't take a side, but this is the type of stuff that makes this God-forsaken internet place actually fun.

@ChrisEvans Don't worry. We believe you. :))))

@abchrs 05:18 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Thanks for bringing us all together, Chris. <3<3 Call me. <3<3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdsbs_0gCjkGTY00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Natasha Lyonne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy